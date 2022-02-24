8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Hits $0.0018

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $563,174.26 and $96,380.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000159 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002169 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003675 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000224 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

