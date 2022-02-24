$99.84 Million in Sales Expected for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) to report sales of $99.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.18 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $259.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.19 million to $351.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $255.82 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $637.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atea Pharmaceuticals.

AVIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.