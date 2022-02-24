A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Stock Price Down 3.2%

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.34 and last traded at $16.05. Approximately 457,046 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 224,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 26,965.00 to 30,355.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19,078.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

