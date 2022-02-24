AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $55.52

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.52 and last traded at $55.74, with a volume of 571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $54,314.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $156,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,687 shares of company stock valued at $771,364 over the last 90 days. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth $32,481,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AAON by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in AAON by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in AAON by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AAON by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 102,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

