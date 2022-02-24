Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €35.10 Price Target at Warburg Research

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €35.10 ($39.89) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($32.16) price target on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.95) price target on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.68 ($31.45).

Shares of ARL traded down €0.30 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €27.12 ($30.82). The company had a trading volume of 124,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.45. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of €18.70 ($21.25) and a fifty-two week high of €30.20 ($34.32). The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

