Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Shares Gap Down to $20.03

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.03, but opened at $17.69. Aaron’s shares last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 4,198 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.22. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $383,219.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Aaron’s by 65.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Aaron’s by 142.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Aaron’s by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile (NYSE:AAN)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

