Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.61

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.61 and last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22.
Abcam Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCM)
Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.
