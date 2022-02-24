AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Issues Earnings Results

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
ABCL stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $8.45. 2,958,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,112. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $41.65.
In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director Andrew Lo acquired 86,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.
ABCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.
AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)
AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbCellera Biologics (ABCL)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.