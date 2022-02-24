AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Issues Earnings Results

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABCL stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $8.45. 2,958,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,112. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $41.65.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director Andrew Lo acquired 86,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,655 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 693.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 574,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,828 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,600,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 170,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,788,000. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

