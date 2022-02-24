Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 94300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market cap of C$17.82 million and a PE ratio of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 24.45 and a current ratio of 26.11.

Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($3.82) million for the quarter.

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals, mining, and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

