Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,296.00

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,296 ($17.63) and last traded at GBX 1,306 ($17.76), with a volume of 14410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,350 ($18.36).

The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,443.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,494.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a GBX 24.25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $10.95. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is 0.05%.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

