Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Position Trimmed by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,313 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $113,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $204,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Shares of ACHC opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average is $59.44.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

