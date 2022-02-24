ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,160 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 14,666 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,142,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $24.69 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

