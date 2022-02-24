Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.01

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 10201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Get Accolade alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.13.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Accolade by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.