Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Trading Down 4.2%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Rating) shares fell 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.00 and last traded at $34.00. 550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.20.

About Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF)

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

