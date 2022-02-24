ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect ACRES Commercial Realty to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACR opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 263.53 and a current ratio of 263.52. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter worth $323,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 26.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACR. JMP Securities reduced their target price on ACRES Commercial Realty from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACRES Commercial Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut ACRES Commercial Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

