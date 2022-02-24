AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.06

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.06 and last traded at C$3.22, with a volume of 222146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AT shares. Roth Capital cut shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut shares of AcuityAds to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.57.

The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$204.96 million and a PE ratio of 15.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Joe Ontman purchased 32,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.55 per share, with a total value of C$149,981.65. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,685,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,670,649.35. Also, Director Tal Hayek purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,692,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,275,870.23.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

