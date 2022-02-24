Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Stake Lessened by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,738 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Acushnet worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 105.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 47,431 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 116.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet during the third quarter worth approximately $895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet stock opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.71. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

