Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.76

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.76 and last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 3065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $50,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark E. Stoeckle bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $40,546.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 48.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 22,648 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 67.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 158,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX)

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.