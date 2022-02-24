Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.07

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.07 and last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 8518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 134.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

