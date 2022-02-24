Add.xyz Hits Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Add.xyz coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Add.xyz has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $211.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00034657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00108319 BTC.

Add.xyz Profile

ADD is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

