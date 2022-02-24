Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $68.95

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.95 and last traded at $69.45, with a volume of 479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.43.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 570.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,548 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at $15,153,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 533,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,864,000 after buying an additional 172,426 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at $13,140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,208,000 after buying an additional 103,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.