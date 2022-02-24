Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $68.95

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.95 and last traded at $69.45, with a volume of 479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.43.
ADUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84.
About Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Addus HomeCare (ADUS)
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.