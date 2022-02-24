Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Price Target Cut to 106.00

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 107.00 to 106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ADEVF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 221.00 to 211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 173.00 to 165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.25.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ADEVF remained flat at $$10.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Adevinta ASA has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.