adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given New €353.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from €344.00 ($390.91) to €353.00 ($401.14) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on adidas from €345.00 ($392.05) to €340.00 ($386.36) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DZ Bank raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($340.91) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.18. adidas has a 52 week low of $121.82 and a 52 week high of $199.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $894,000. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About adidas (Get Rating)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.