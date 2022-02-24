adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given New €353.00 Price Target at UBS Group

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from €344.00 ($390.91) to €353.00 ($401.14) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on adidas from €345.00 ($392.05) to €340.00 ($386.36) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DZ Bank raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($340.91) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.18. adidas has a 52 week low of $121.82 and a 52 week high of $199.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $894,000. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

