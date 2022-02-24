Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $670.79.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $686,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,882 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $429.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $597.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

