ADT (NYSE:ADT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.68

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 1624986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ADT by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,685,640 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $165,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ADT by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $34,959,000 after buying an additional 1,135,271 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $8,198,000. Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 383.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,197,778 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after acquiring an additional 949,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADT by 135.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,666 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after acquiring an additional 819,326 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADT (NYSE:ADT)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

