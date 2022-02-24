Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of Advance Auto Parts worth $17,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,363,000 after purchasing an additional 48,245 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,178,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.40.

AAP opened at $196.80 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $160.03 and a one year high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

