Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $72.93

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $72.93 and last traded at $75.97, with a volume of 22702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.14.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantest from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.70.
About Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)
Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advantest (ATEYY)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.