Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $72.93

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $72.93 and last traded at $75.97, with a volume of 22702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantest from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.70.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantest had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantest Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

About Advantest

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

