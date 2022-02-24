AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL) Trading Down 3.7%

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.17. 16,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 27,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF during the third quarter worth $123,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF during the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF during the fourth quarter worth $556,000.

