Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Trading Down 1.8%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1,850.00 and last traded at $2,017.08. Approximately 413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,054.92.

Separately, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adyen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,000.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,233.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,710.79.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

