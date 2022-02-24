Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Set at C$24.00 by Raymond James

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$24.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Aecon Group to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC cut their target price on Aecon Group to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.52.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of TSE ARE traded up C$0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$17.20. 173,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,550. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$15.58 and a 52 week high of C$22.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.46.

In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer David Andrew Smales sold 57,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total transaction of C$946,399.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,864 shares in the company, valued at C$794,542.40.

Aecon Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.