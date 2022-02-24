Aeon (AEON) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $299.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.40 or 0.00382278 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000093 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000221 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

