Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.33

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 51.33 ($0.70) and traded as high as GBX 78 ($1.06). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.99), with a volume of 68,171 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of £6.70 million and a PE ratio of -40.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 72.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21.
About Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO)
Further Reading
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
Receive News & Ratings for Aeorema Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeorema Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.