AES (NYSE:AES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02, RTT News reports. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AES updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,950,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,058,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. AES has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $28.86.

Get AES alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. AES’s payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in AES by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in AES by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,140,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

About AES (Get Rating)

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.