AES (NYSE:AES) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.63. AES also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS.

AES traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,950,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,058,528. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. AES has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AES will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.82%.

Several research firms have commented on AES. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.17.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,140,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,704,000 after buying an additional 20,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

