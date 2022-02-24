AES (NYSE:AES) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AES stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.92. 8,950,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,058,528. AES has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded AES from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.17.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

