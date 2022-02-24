Aeternity Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.57 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0930 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $32.66 million and $2.57 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001933 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 397,094,254 coins and its circulating supply is 351,273,310 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.