Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

AEVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

Shares of AEVA opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $18.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $394,000. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,101,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,214,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the third quarter valued at $81,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

