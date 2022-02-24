Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.
AEVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.
Shares of AEVA opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $18.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85.
Aeva Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.
