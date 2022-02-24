Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $129.05

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $129.05 and last traded at $129.71, with a volume of 857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.58.

AMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 20.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,089. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $804,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 28.6% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth about $7,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

