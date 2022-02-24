Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.13.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.56.

Afterpay Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AFTPF)

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. It offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services. The company also operates Genderfree shop.

