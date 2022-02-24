Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.00

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.00 and traded as high as C$37.15. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$35.59, with a volume of 86,390 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$668.74 million and a P/E ratio of 57.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently 97.24%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

