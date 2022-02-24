Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $126.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.41. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $179.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,597 shares of company stock worth $19,187,104.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

