Agilent Technologies, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.85 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Agilent Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.80.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

A opened at $126.00 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,686,082,000 after buying an additional 1,879,602 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,605,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,489,149,000 after buying an additional 320,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,370,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,134,572,000 after buying an additional 401,106 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,255,000 after buying an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,907,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $873,119,000 after purchasing an additional 164,261 shares in the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $121,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,187,104 in the last 90 days.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

