agilon health (AGL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AGL opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $44.83.

Get agilon health alerts:

AGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

In other news, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $81,429.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $153,699.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,929 shares of company stock valued at $941,297 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in agilon health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,927,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in agilon health by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,661,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,852,000 after purchasing an additional 887,788 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in agilon health by 2,707.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 607,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,392,000 after purchasing an additional 585,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in agilon health by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,276,000 after purchasing an additional 319,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in agilon health by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 287,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Company Profile (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.