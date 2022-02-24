Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Raymond James

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $83.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Agree Realty stock opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.29 and its 200 day moving average is $69.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,322,000 after buying an additional 615,858 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 38,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,533,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,282,000.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

