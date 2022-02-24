Aidos Kuneen (ADK) 1-Day Volume Hits $225,516.00

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $6.46 million and approximately $225,516.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 22.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,235.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.20 or 0.06741005 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.47 or 0.00265278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00015637 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.79 or 0.00748646 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00068423 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.00382917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.19 or 0.00216225 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

