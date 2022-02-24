AIOZ Network Trading 33.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. AIOZ Network has a total market cap of $48.73 million and $991,543.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AIOZ Network has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar. One AIOZ Network coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00034561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00109743 BTC.

AIOZ Network Profile

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 405,294,548 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

AIOZ Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars.

