Airbus SE Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Airbus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie expects that the aerospace company will earn $2.83 per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Airbus from €150.00 ($170.45) to €165.00 ($187.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Airbus from €120.00 ($136.36) to €135.00 ($153.41) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Airbus from €138.00 ($156.82) to €150.00 ($170.45) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.86.

EADSY opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $100.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

