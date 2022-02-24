Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.110-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$18 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.19 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $7.93. 70,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,279. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07. Airgain has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIRG. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating ) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,687 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.73% of Airgain worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

