AIX.V (CVE:AIX) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of AIX.V (CVE:AIX – Get Rating) were up 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 354,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 384,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.28.
AIX.V Company Profile (CVE:AIX)
Further Reading
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for AIX.V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIX.V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.