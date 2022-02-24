Akroma Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 24th. In the last week, Akroma has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a total market cap of $27,078.81 and approximately $51.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,368.45 or 0.06709431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00068346 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 270.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

